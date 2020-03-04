Michael Bloomberg is ending his presidential campaign and supporting Joe Biden.
My prediction earlier this morning that it was all over but the whining for Bernie Sanders looks better than ever.
Expect to hear more soon about Hunter Biden. Meanwhile, amen to this:
“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden,” Bloomberg said in a statement.
Will Elizabeth Warren persist?