Medical marijuana cardholders have spent $46.6 million on products to date, equivalent to 7,251 pounds, the state Department of Finance and Administration announced today. Taxed at 10.5 percent, that should bring in nearly $5 million the state coffers, a portion of which is dedicated to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to establish a cancer institute.

DFA spokesman Scott Hardin also announced that the Natural State Medical Group dispensary on State Highway 5 in Alexander has passed inspection. Nineteen dispensaries are now operating. Natural Relief in Sherwood, which has requested a final inspection, expects to open for business March 15. A total of 33 will be allowed to operate.

Hardin also released sales figures by dispensary: Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs, which opened May 12, leads in the total number of pounds sold: 1,576.97.