

Sen. Tom Cotton, who successfully schemed to drive a weak Democratic candidate out of the race against him this year, is using his campaign riches to undergird the Trump presidential campaign.

Right-wing website Breitbart touts Cotton’s campaign spending to label Democrats, even Joe Biden, as socialists. Biden is a socialist in Cotton’s view because he supports government-backed health care for women. All that money to subsidize Arkansas farmers is, I guess, the free enterprise system at work. And Medicare. And Social Security.

Anyway, Tough Tom has Trump’s back.