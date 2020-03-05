EFFICIENT? OR MISERLY: The governor is proud of his stingy budget

A second round of questions today on Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s budget, which he boasts of an increase in spending in the next fiscal year of only 1.5 percent, with most of the increase going to human services.

Hutchinson WILL set aside another $50 million in surplus despite a reserve fund already bulging with $150 million. He’ll have vast control over this pork barrel but he eyes it also as the foundation for still more tax cuts for rich people.

Here’s the problem, highlighted today in a useful chart compiled by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:

Cumulative spending in the public school and general education fund:

This year: $2.336 billion

Next year: $2.340 billion

Increase: A bit more than $4 million, or an increase of two-tenths of one percent.

By contrast: Arkansas legislators, the governor, other state officials and judges are getting a 2.5 percent pay increase this year. Also state workers. Public schools have pay increases baked into their budgets and, as with the rest of the world, expect various other cost increases.

The legislature has fallen short of the Lakeview decision’s adequacy standard for years. It will fall even farther behind if the governor’s budget is adopted. But it doesn’t matter. The Republican-controlled Arkansas Supreme Court isn’t likely to prove itself a friend of the Constitution against a Republican governor and legislature.

He’s harming schools in other ways, by siphoning off increasing sums for a voucher program that allows a wide range of children (not just disabled as the D-G article put it) to pick up state funding for private schools, whether those schools are truly qualified for special needs or not.

Higher education gets a similar shaft, a miserly increase of $5 million on a three-quarters-of-a-billion budget. UAMS (remember soon to be a national cancer research center) gets an increase in the Asa budget of exactly ZERO. UALR, the state’s great urban university with a diverse student body and many non-traditional students, is getting a whopping increase of $75,000, not enough to hire a football locker room attendant at Fayetteville.

He’s actually cutting the budget for technical colleges. You know — places that equip people to go to work immediately in useful trades, not just students in egghead liberal arts classrooms contemplating Rilke.

Really: Legislators deserve a 2.5 percent pay increase but public schools, classrooms, corrections, public safety and all the rest don’t?

PS: One small example. Safe, tamper-proof election machinery. There was another disaster in Jefferson County this week on account of outdated machinery. Stu Soffer, the bumptious Republican election commission chair in Jefferson County, commented the other day that a good place to invest the state’s huge surplus is in new reliable, Russian-proof voting systems.

He set another plea by e-mail this morning with a news article detailing the chaos, prompted by Secretary of State John Thurston’s news release fatuously claiming a problem-free election night:

With all due respect, I take serious offense to this message after the cluster Jefferson County encountered yesterday. There was absolutely NO reason to have subjected us and our poll workers to what occurred because of our out outdated and malfunctioning equipment, NO REASON. Read about it in today’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. There were several poll judges who said they will not return until we receive the new equipment. I have been a county election commissioner since 2003 and this was the WORST election we have had and all of the numerous equipment problems could have been avoided. Our election was not successful, it was a nightmare. It is past time to stop the unjustifiable contention about our county having the ability to pay approximately $300,000 in county matching funds and provide Jefferson County sorely needed voting equipment in time for November.

How about lending a fellow Republican a hand, governor? And the other counties, too.