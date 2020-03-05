A cruise ship with 3,000 people aboard is being held off the coast of California for test kits to be flown in for fear of an outbreak of coronavirus.

The ship is linked to two coronavirus cases, one fatal, of passengers on a previous cruise. Some 21 people aboard have flu-like symptoms.

I’m not going to play an epidemiologist as Donald Trump does. I’ll make no assessment of the reach of the problem, though it appears to be spreading. But I will say it is the height of stupidity for Trump to guesstimate the virus death rate based on his “hunch” and worse, to make a remark to Sean Hannity that suggests it’s safe for people with mild cases of coronavirus to go to work. Oh, yes, he did. From the show:

A lot of people will have this and it’s very mild. They’ll get better very rapidly. They don’t even see a doctor. They don’t even call a doctor. You never hear about those people. So you can’t put them down in the category of the overall population in terms of this corona flu and/or virus. So you just can’t do that. So, if you know, we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work. Some of them go to work, but they get better.

This contradicts guidance of the health professionals at the CDC, but against a very stable genius, who you gonna trust?