Quentin Martin, stepson of Mauricio Torres

Benton County Circuit Court was evacuated today as the stepson of Mauricio Torres, who was convicted yesterday in the killing of his 6-year-old son, jumped from the witness stand to try to attack Torres, KHBS (4029-TV) news in Fayetteville and Fort Smith reports.

Quinton Martin, 24, the son of Torres’ wife, Cathy, was testifying in the sentencing phase of the trial and had just been asked by the prosecutor whether Torres had sexually abused him.

The station reported that Martin leaped over the court reporter and ran to the table where Torres and his attorneys sat. They flipped the table on its side to stop Martin, and law enforcement grabbed him.