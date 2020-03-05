Our work continues, the fight goes on, and big dreams never die. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. https://t.co/28kyKe777L — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 5, 2020

And now there are two (real contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination). Elizabeth Warren has ended her bid.

Advertisement

Here are her full remarks to staff. They make no mention of future support of other candidates. News accounts indicate she has no immediate plans to make an endorsement of either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.

I still believe she was the best candidate in the race, even if not necessarily the most “electable,” whatever that means. And I still think the country has much to resolve in terms of equal treatment of female political candidates. I liked this Tweet:

Advertisement

“If you say, ‘Yeah there was sexism in this race everyone says, ‘Whiner!'” Elizabeth Warren says. “And if you say, ‘No,’ about a billion women say: ‘What planet are you on?'” Warren says she will have more to say later about sexism in politics. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 5, 2020

And this:

Advertisement