By
Max Brantley
On
12:00 pm

And now there are two (real contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination). Elizabeth Warren has ended her bid.

Here are her full remarks to staff. They make no mention of future support of other candidates. News accounts indicate she has no immediate plans to make an endorsement of either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.

I still believe she was the best candidate in the race, even if not necessarily the most “electable,” whatever that means. And I still think the country has much to resolve in terms of equal treatment of female political candidates. I liked this Tweet:

And this:

