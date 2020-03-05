The Arkansas Supreme Court today denied a request for attorney fees for lawyers who successfully represented the Alexander Apartments in a lawsuit against the city of Little Rock for trying to force the closure of the apartments in 2015 for safety issues after a fire.

Last month, the Supreme Court upheld $432,000 in damages awarded to the apartment owners against the city.

Advertisement

The issue today was attorney fees. In a brief unsigned order, the court denied the request for $18,917, including $1,508 in costs of an abstract of the case.

The court said the attorneys could recover $1,508 in costs from the city, but denied attorney fees. Chief Justice Dan Kemp and Justices Rhonda Wood and Shawn Womack wouldn’t have granted the costs. Justices Karen Baker and Robin Wynne would have granted the attorney fees. Justice Courtney Hudson would have granted $2,500 in attorney fees.