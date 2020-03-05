The Arkansas Supreme Court today ordered a new sentencing hearing for Chad Kitchell, sentenced to life in prison in 2018 on a re-sentencing required for his 1992 murder conviction because of the court precedent that ended mandatory life sentences for people convicted of crimes committed as juveniles.

The Supreme Court said the trial judge erred in allowing the jury to know of his previous sentence.

Kitchell pleaded guilty in 1992 to the murder of 12-year-old Robin Richardson and attempted capital murder of her mother at the Mount Olive grocery store in Saline County. He was 17 at the time and accepted a mandatory life sentence. A subsequent U.S. Supreme Court ruling required sentencing hearings for such cases.

Kitchell’s attorney asked that the 2018 jury not be told it was a resentencing or that he’d earlier accepted a life sentence. The prosecutor argued to Judge Grisham Phillips that the information was relevant because it would figure in the victim-impact statement.

The circuit court agreed with the prosecutor, stating that “in the spirit of being open with the jury and truthful with the jury I think they’re gonna question why we are here on a 26-year-old case doing something again with it and I think they should be told the truth. And I think they’re capable of handling the truth.” The court granted Kitchell’s request for a continuing objection to any reference to resentencing or his previous life-without-parole sentence.

In the closing argument, the state said the victim’s family “has been safe and secure in the knowledge that [Kitchell] was life without parole. Now, the law’s changed and they’re now faced with a 30-year sentence being the maximum he can get.” The State argued that the toll on the family was “grueling” and that it was “almost cruel what they have to do to seek justice to make sure that their child did not lose her life in vain and that they do everything they can to make sure her killer is punished . . . .”

The jury gave Kitchell life, which under new law makes him parole-eligible after 30 years.

The Supreme Court agreed that Kitchell’s past sentence wasn’t relevant in the jury’s deliberation. Being “open” with the jury is not a ground for admitting evidence and it was also incorrect that it was necessary as part of the victim-impact statement ….

“concerning the effects of the crime on the victim, the circumstances surrounding the crime, and the manner in which the crime was perpetrated.” Evidence regarding the effect on the victim’s family from a previous sentence that has later been overturned does not fit within any of these categories

The court said, though it had no previous case directly on the point of allowing mention of past sentencing, that the information was prejudicial. The court said it didn’t have the ability to weigh the state’s argument that the error was harmless — that is the crime was so horrid that the jury would have returned a life sentence anyway.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-1 in an opinion written by Justice Courtney Hudson, with a dissent from Justice Shawn Womack. He said the information wasn’t prejudicial and the jury knew it could choose from a range of sentencing options.