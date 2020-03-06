An Arkansas constitutional amendment petition drive is underway that would allow the installation of thousands of “amusement machines” — slot machines is a better phrase — in convenience stores, taverns and other businesses across Arkansas.

Pro Publica has some food for thought on the subject, a report on what’s happened in Illinois since it opened the door to video gambling. The report details gambling expansion efforts in several other states.

We’ve reported on how video gambling has not quite worked out as promised: Not only did the state not make as much money from video gambling as it projected, only a fraction of video gambling profits go back to cities and towns — while gambling companies, as well as the politicians they lobby, benefit. Additionally, we’ve shown how Illinois residents who gamble have lost more than $5 billion of their own money since the machines went live in 2012, sometimes sending individuals and families into spirals from gambling addiction. Though state funding to assess and treat gambling addiction often failed to meet the need, Illinois is now allocating more money.

There’s a political influence angle in the businessman who pushed the Illinois scheme (so far as I know unconnected to the backers of the Arkansas petition drive.) But the Arkansas proposal holds similar risks to existing state lottery and casino gambling revenue, which provides a healthy cut to local governments where casinos exist.

Moral: More looks like less when it comes to machine gambling.