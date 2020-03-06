In this episode, Jimmy interviews Kait Hill, owner of Rock City Digital, about her passions, female empowerment and her thoughts on Lizzo.
ArkanTalk is a short-form, digital talk show created by Jimmy Warren in partnership with Arkansas Times. ArkanTalk showcases interviews with a variety of diverse movers-and-shakers around the Central Arkansas area.
Advertisement
Playlist:
Truth Hurts- Lizzo
Soulmate- Lizzo
Burn- Billie Eilish
Ocean Eyes- Billie Eilish
Sit Still Look Pretty- Daya
The Scars to Your Beautiful- Alessia Cara
God is a woman- Ariana Grande