In this episode, Jimmy interviews Kait Hill, owner of Rock City Digital, about her passions, female empowerment and her thoughts on Lizzo.

ArkanTalk is a short-form, digital talk show created by Jimmy Warren in partnership with Arkansas Times. ArkanTalk showcases interviews with a variety of diverse movers-and-shakers around the Central Arkansas area.

Rock City Digital

Advertisement

Playlist:

Truth Hurts- Lizzo

Soulmate- Lizzo

Burn- Billie Eilish

Ocean Eyes- Billie Eilish

Sit Still Look Pretty- Daya

The Scars to Your Beautiful- Alessia Cara

God is a woman- Ariana Grande