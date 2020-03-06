40/29 reports that the Bentonville Film Festival, which had been scheduled April 29-May 2, will be delayed until August because of coronavirus concerns.

The new dates are Aug. 5-8.

40/29 also reports that a family with children at St. Vincent de Paul school in Rogers are in home quarantine because a family member had traveled to one of the countries deemed a trouble spot. None of the family is currently ill and they are among the 99 under monitoring in Arkansas, though the state still has had no confirmed cases.

Also today, the Arkansas Supreme Court said it was monitoring the situation closely.

It issued this outline for coping with potential problems.

COVID-19 Preparedness

Also, legislative leaders announced a news conference about state preparation Monday. Among others, Sen. Missy Irvin and Rep. Jack Ladyman will “outline what protocol businesses should follow when staff need time off from work.”

Suggestion: legislate paid sick leave.