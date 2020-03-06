Notice was filed in Independence Circuit Court Thursday of the deposition of Hunter Biden in a paternity/child support case.

It will start at 9 a.m. March 11 at Bushman Court Reporting at 620 W. Third Street, according to a notice filed by attorneys for Lunden Alexis Roberts of Independence County, mother of a child born in August 2018. The child was fathered by Biden during a relationship with Roberts in Washington.

Biden is paying temporary child support. The deposition is intended to find out more about his financial situation in advance of another hearing on March 13 in Batesville.

Readers sometimes ask why we take notice of a child support case. Answer: Biden is son of the former vice president, now the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination and Republicans in the Senate are slavering to delve into Biden’s past as a well-paid consultant to a gas company in Ukraine, among other ways in which the lawyer and former financial company executive may have traded on his famous name. He’s not currently employed but creating paintings in a studio in a leased house in the Hollywood hills. He’s married to a filmmaker, who is pregnant. He has three children by a previous wife.

The public will not be allowed in the deposition. I suspect the TV trucks will be on hand Wednesday nonetheless to catch a glimpse of Biden. How much of what’s uncovered in the proceeding, which enjoys some measure of protection from the outside world, will be revealed? We shall see.

Attorneys for Roberts had earlier tried to force a deposition from Biden on March 5, but Judge Holly Meyer delayed it.

UPDATE: Of course there’s a chance he won’t appear. And an Arkansas court has limited reach against on out-of-state party that doesn’t comply with court orders. I’m reminded of this because Roberts’ attorney has now filed a motion asking that Biden be held in contempt for failing to provide a variety of documents previously requested in discovery, including financial institutions with which he deals, his address and phone number, tax documents and informattion about investments. The attorneys asked that Biden be ordered to show cause why he should not be held in contempt and for the judge to punish him accordingly. Biden continues to show he has no respect for the court, the motion said.

It’s all here.