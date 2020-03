Kyle Massey of Arkansas Business reports that Michael Bloomberg spent $4.84 million in Arkansas on advertising, not even a 1 percent drop in $558 million spent nationwide.

For the record: At last count, Bloomberg received 38,213 votes in the Arkansas Democratic primary, or 16.7 percent of the vote, third behind Joe Biden’s 40.5 and Bernie Sanders’ 22.3. So what’s that, about $127 per Arkansas vote?

(Ouch. How did I say Republican primary?)