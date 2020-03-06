The Commonwealth Fund, a 100-year-old nonprofit that works to promote the common good, is the latest to send a warning signal about Donald Trump‘s plan to agree to a block grant Medicaid program.

States would accept a cap on spending in return for fewer rules and more control over parts of the federal program for poor and disabled people.

It would be a disaster, but you probably suspected as much.

A Commonwealth report says the plan would mean less money for the states., 10 percent and maybe more between 2021 and 2025, never mind what unpredictable factors such as coronavirus could cause. Said a summary

States opting to participate will likely have to make significant cuts in coverage, reduce benefits, impose higher cost-sharing, or lower payment rates for providers treating Medicaid patients, the study finds.

Read more detail here. There have been predictions of legal action should this idea move forward. Best solution: Vote in November.