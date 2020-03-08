Searcy couple quarantined on cruise ship after 21 people onboard tested positive for coronavirushttps://t.co/Uo4bJOFbBL pic.twitter.com/7ut5SEbblm — THV11 (@THV11) March 8, 2020



KTHV reports on a Searcy couple aboard the Grand Princess, the cruise ship that has been held off the California coast on account of coronavirus cases on board.

Advertisement

Don and Eileen Stair say they are well but haven’t been tested for the virus yet. They are confined to their cabin.

News today on the ship says that it will dock in Oakland and begin a disembarkation process that will take sick passengers to hospitals and put others in quarantine facilities.

Advertisement

Given the worldwide spread of the virus, I suspect more Arkansans will be caught up in it. A former Fayetteville couple was on the Grand Princess’ trip to Mexico on which a sick passenger infected others and led to the current quarantine. They are in home quarantine in Nevada.

I am thankful my own cruise through Asia was able to end in Singapore after many days of denied ports and we transited Tokyo uneventfully on our trip back home to Arkansas.

Advertisement

More important headlines undoubtedly are those reporting on the broader crisis — the lockdown of a large portion of Italy for one and the Trump administration’s continued effort to put his personal political fortunes ahead of sound public health.

For six weeks behind the scenes, and now increasingly in public, President Trump has undermined his administration’s own efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/AUP0owsgKe — POLITICO (@politico) March 8, 2020