The Arkansas Department of Health and the state Department of Human Services have issued a directive to “all long-term care facilities” to screen all visitors and employees for possible infection of the new coronavirus.

Visitors with a temperature of 100.4 or higher or risk factors for exposure to the virus (travel or contact with persons diagnosed with under investigation for COVID-19 infection) should not be allowed in and employees should be restricted from work, the directive says. (The directive cites the state operations manual in its restrictive authority for visitors.)

Advertisement

Employees are to be screened before every shift for temperature. The directive was issued by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith and Secretary of Human Services Cindy Gillespie.

Cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Memphis, St. Louis, Oklahoma City and Houston. Louisiana and Mississippi do have cases yet.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Louisiana now has a case.