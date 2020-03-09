(1/5) This is an update on our state’s coordinated response to Coronavirus concerns:



Gov. Asa Hutchinson, taking a page from Donald Trump, this afternoon tweeted out where he stands on coronavirus precautions. It included news on the Arkansas couple aboard the cruise ship that docked in Oakland today.

(2/5) As of today, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. We are currently monitoring 100 travelers with daily @ADHPIO check-in & guidance. There have been 12 negative test results & our state lab is equipped to do testing in house (3/5) Today, the state issued guidance to our long term care facilities to screen visitors. This is designed to reduce exposure of the elderly to those who may have traveled to impacted countries. Guidance for employers; EMS, travelers & educators is at https://healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus….

(4/5) I’ve confirmed that there are 2 Arkansans on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship who are not symptomatic. We are working on arrangements to repatriate them to the United States with necessary home isolation.

(5/5) We take this COVID-19 outbreak seriously & are taking precautions. But I’m keeping my normal schedule & we should continue to do business; go to school & enjoy a beautiful spring.