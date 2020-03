KATV digs this one up from the police blotter:

A 72-year-old man got into an argument Friday with a woman over the price of a sex transaction. She then beat him with his own cane when he refused to pay $20 for the time she’d wasted in failing to strike a deal.

According to the report, It happened at the Ritz Motel and the woman was known as Toylanda. She got her $20. He got a deep laceration on his forehead and possibly a broken arm.