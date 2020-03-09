A news conference and a committee meeting at the Capitol are focusing on coronavirus today.

Chairs of the House and Senate Public Health Committees first had health officials speak at a news conference.

Don’t panic and don’t go to the hospital unless you have a medical emergency, they said, but they also said it’s only a matter of time before Arkansas joins most other states in having a coronavirus case. Older people are most at risk of dying, they noted.

They talked about the directive to screen nursing home visitors that we reported earlier today. They also said they expect more testing to be available soon. Currently, the state can only test about five a day.

At the legislative committee, Health Director Nathaniel Smith said the state had 1,800 to 2,000 test kits and could receive more. He said private labs were also able to perform testing. In response to questions, he said the state relied for the most part on self-reporting by people who’d traveled to trouble spots or developed symptoms. He said the state could order quarantine for those who didn’t comply. He said the federal government does report to the state on international travelers, but Smith noted that problems are spreading, with China, South Korea and Italy among the trouble areas.

But Smith noted the system wasn’t perfect. People who’ve been in trouble spots don’t always travel directly from those places. Also, national conferences where Arkansans might be exposed to people who’ve been exposed are a potential source of problems. For this reason, he said, many such conferences are being canceled or held online.

Legislators were told that tests can’t be performed quickly and heard health officials say there was some concern about a shortage of face masks, though a lack of active cases here makes this less than a critical concern at this point.

And what about the cost of the tests:

Smith said he didn’t know the cost to be charged by private labs. He said he understood that Medicaid and private insurance would cover the cost of the tests. He didn’t address tests for those who had neither type of coverage.