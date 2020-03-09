The Little Rock Police Department announced today that Officer Eddie Seaton, a 13-year veteran of the force, has been indicted for possession of child pornography.

Advertisement

The release said Seaton was placed on administrative leave several months ago.

Advertisement

On December 30, 2019, the Little Rock Police Department Vice Detail executed a search and seizure warrant with the assistance of LRPD SWAT team, FBI personnel, and additional local law enforcement agencies at the residence of an officer employed with LRPD. The warrant was issued after a joint investigation by Little Rock Police Department (Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force) and FBI personnel regarding images that depicted child pornography. During the course of the investigation, computers and other devices were seized for further investigation. Officer Seaton was placed on administrative leave as this joint investigation continued.

He was indicted today in federal court and taken into custody by police and U.S. marshals.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey issued a statement:

Advertisement