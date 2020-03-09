The North Little Rock Wastewater Utility will partner with Scenic Hill Solar to build a solar power plant that is expected to supply about 20 percent of the utility’s energy needs.

Such deals have become almost commonplace around Arkansas, with multiple competitors in the field of alternative energy.

Here’s the problem: The big electric utility in the state, Entergy, doesn’t like it much. Keep your eye on the state Public Service Commission. It is expected to rule soon on pending issues that could reduce the credit solar energy users get for delivering power to the grid. Entergy wants to pay less. It contends the solar providers are getting a break other customers don’t get on the cost of the system.

If Entergy prevails, it won’t be so good for the solar industry and the customers it has lined up for savings on electric bills.