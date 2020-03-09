BREAKING: Trading temporarily halted on Wall Street as oil price plunge and coronavirus fears cause stocks to plummet in early trading. https://t.co/y9057tYhIt — The Associated Press (@AP) March 9, 2020

Some hoax the Democrats created. UPDATE: Trading resumed by the outlook remains poor.

Advertisement

And what did Donald Trump say this morning?

BREAKING: Trading temporarily halted on Wall Street as oil price plunge and coronavirus fears cause stocks to plummet in early trading. https://t.co/y9057tYhIt — The Associated Press (@AP) March 9, 2020