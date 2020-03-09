David Remnick, editor of @NewYorker, writes that coronavirus is forcing Americans to admit: “Donald Trump is incapable of truth, heedless of science, and hostage to the demands of his insatiable ego.” https://t.co/wO7xmMkkUr — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 9, 2020

Lots of good commentary is available on the manifest failure of Donald Trump in dealing with coronavirus, but this by David Remnick in the New Yorker, recommended by Philip Rucker, rose to the top this morning. The current crisis distills so much that we’ve known (even before Trump was a candidate) about the dishonest, ego-driven sociopath.

A sample, with a cameo by Arkansas’s lead Trump defender:

