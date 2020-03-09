David Remnick, editor of @NewYorker, writes that coronavirus is forcing Americans to admit: “Donald Trump is incapable of truth, heedless of science, and hostage to the demands of his insatiable ego.” https://t.co/wO7xmMkkUr
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 9, 2020
Lots of good commentary is available on the manifest failure of Donald Trump in dealing with coronavirus, but this by David Remnick in the New Yorker, recommended by Philip Rucker, rose to the top this morning. The current crisis distills so much that we’ve known (even before Trump was a candidate) about the dishonest, ego-driven sociopath.
A sample, with a cameo by Arkansas’s lead Trump defender:
Trump’s misstatements and understatements in recent weeks are consistent with his general attitude toward empiricism. Which is to say, he has never shown much regard for fact. In the past, Trump has said that climate change is a Chinese “hoax” and that “vaccines can be very dangerous.” Disinformation and misinformation are rampant in his mental universe. Trump recently gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who said, last month, “The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.” One of Trump’s ardent supporters in the Senate, Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, is among those who have suggested publicly that “we at least need to ask the question” of whether the virus was a bioweapon deliberately created in a Chinese laboratory outside the city of Wuhan–a theory rehashed in places like the Washington Times.