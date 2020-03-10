New “social distancing” for press seating in Pentagon briefing room. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/C7hNIZ0Bh5 — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) March 10, 2020

It will be impossible for us to list all the ways in which the coronavirus has affected daily life, but an absence so far of confirmed cases doesn’t mean its impact isn’t felt here.

Public events are being postponed, such as a UA lecture to give one example. Public concers may also be canceled. A national push seems to be emerging to cancel large gatherings, such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York, SEC Basketball Tournament, anyone?

Public officials are striving to demonstrate they’re on top of things. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will announce a “task force” this afternoon.

New Rochelle, a suburb in New York has been put in a form of quarantine for two weeks because of a cluster of cases.

New cases have popped up in Oklahoma and Texas.

The U.S. remains far behind in testing potential victims.

It’s hard to say where it’s going. But trusting scientists and moving decisively seems a better course than pushing the notion that the outbreak is overhyped, or worse, a hoax.

Social distancing seems like a good idea. Travel abroad or a cruise doesn’t sound so good, certainly for codgers like me. The less you listen to Donald Trump the better.

FYI: Though commercial hand sanitizer may be in short supply, I noticed Walgreens had plenty of high-test rubbing alcohol on the shelves last night. Just mix 91% alcohol with aloe vera gel. 2-1 ratio.