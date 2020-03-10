Early indications are that the financial markets will respond positively today to Donald Trump’s announced intentions to provide a payroll tax cut and perhaps other measures to offset the economic blow caused by the coronavirus.

Yes, but ….

Advertisement

Trump hasn’t yet outlined specifics. Also, House Democrats noted last night that a payroll tax cut doesn’t help the unemployed, those who work in the gig economy (not for regular wages) and those who aren’t paid for sick leave and do the right thing by staying home.

Consider life in countries with universal health care and other protections for workers (socialism, you might prefer to call humane labor policies.)

Advertisement

The New York Times reported this morning on how life is a bit easier for those in European countries in times of health crises. The “social safety net” eases the toll of the disease.

Keeping your salary while caring for a quarantined child. Exercising the right to not work if you are afraid of getting ill. Sick-leave pay for up to six months. Europe is sometimes considered a home of overly generous social policies. But as countries around the world scramble to control the deadly coronavirus outbreak, some analysts say those social programs and protective labor rules could serve as a powerful vaccine against the virus’s feared economic toll: recession. Europe’s universal health care systems, for example, help bolster the economy by supporting consumer spending in the midst of a serious outbreak, because people aren’t worried about getting a big bill if they get sick.

The article notes actions across Europe to help businesses as well. So far here, Trump is mulling action. He seems to hope the crisis will somehow miraculously go away.

Advertisement

And what about something as basic as testing people for the disease? Our exceptional nation trails the world in getting that job done. (And good luck to the uninsured in paying for these expensive tests should they be available.)

I saw this report on testing rate among affected countries (in Arkansas, we’ve managed to test 12 people so far, four per million.)

How Korea is beginning to manage the #COVID19 Crisis ➡️ A High Rate of Testing (See Chart) pic.twitter.com/NkxMFw1vEu — Michael Tanchum (@michaeltanchum) March 10, 2020