The Log Cabin Democrat reports on a plea bargain in the case of Keenan Wallace, a former K-9 handler for the Faulkner County sheriff, who was fired last year for shooting a small dog in the head.

He pleaded no contest to an animal cruelty charge and was sentenced to 80 hours of community service. He’ll also have to pay a $640 fine and undergoing psychological testing.

The incident went viral thanks to a video clip of Wallace shooting Doug Canady’s nine-pound mixed breed dog, Reeses. A neighbor had said she felt threatened by the dog. The incident sparked continuing controversy over money raised to care for the wounded dog.