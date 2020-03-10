Brent Langdon, attorney for Hunter Biden in the Independence County child support case, filed motions today seeking to do a deposition sought tomorrow by telephone and to postpone a subsequent hearing set March 13 on an evidence dispute.

Langdon’s motion says, among others, that his wife is due to deliver a child in 2.5 weeks or less and travel is unsafe because of the coronavirus. Travel could expose his wife and unborn child, he said. Biden argues he’s meeting the terms of the temporary child support order and is seeking a delay in the March 13 hearing because lawyers for the plaintiff in the case wouldn’t agree to their proposal for a telephone deposition, rather than appearing in Little Rock in person on Wednesday.

Lunden Alexis Roberts sued Biden for child support for a child born in August 2018. Biden has acknowledged paternity but has not provided all the information her attorney has sought about his ability to pay child support. He’s currently unemployed. Roberts’ attorney is seeking information about past earnings and current assets.

Here’s the full motion.

It also cites the media scrutiny Biden is receiving as a son of former Vice President Joe Biden, now the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden claims the media scrutiny presents “physical risks and logistical difficulties” in travel to Arkansas. He said it also creates a prejudicial atmosphere for a public hearing. He proposed continuing temporary support for nine months and rescheduling the deposition and hearing at the end of that period. That would be after the November presidential election. Information about Hunter Biden’s business activities also is being sought by Senate Republicans to aid Donald Trump’s re-election.

Langdon also argued that Roberts’ attorney hadn’t complied with rules on proper notice for the deposition they are seeking Wednesday. He contends Biden has provided additional information and the interests of the child wouldn’t be harmed by a videoconference deposition tomorrow and Biden’s participation by telephone in the scheduled March 13 hearing.

Langdon separately filed under seal an affidavit from a doctor about the medical records of Biden’s current wife, Melissa.

No response on record yet from the judge.

UPDATE: The judge filed an order today that is a response to an earlier motion to quash a deposition by Biden. She announced these findings from the bench after a hearing Feb. 26. She killed a March 5 deposition Roberts’ attorneys had sought, but said a March 11 or 12th depositon should proceed and would be useful to the scheduled March 13 hearing. This order would keep both proceedings in place. But it does not appear to be a direct response to the supplmental motions Langdon filed today. It makes no reference to them.

Here’s the judge’s order.