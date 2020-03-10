Dial and Dudley Funeral Home of Bryant brings news of the death of a long-time traveler of Little Rock streets, Keith Gibbs, whose body was found by a freeway exit Feb. 2. He was 61.

He was a man of the streets, often seen in the Riverdale and other areas with a boom box radio held to his ear as he shuffled along. He was often unkempt and sooty.

The obituary:

Keith Gibbs 61 of Little Rock passed away on February 02, 2020 He was born to Delton and Charlcie Gibbs on February 11, 1958 in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Keith was known by many people that met him on the streets of Little Rock and West Little Rock and the Downtown River Market. Those people were so gracious with Keith and helped him in many ways, He would always thank them by telling them they were a kind person and give them that smile that he always had. He will be missed by many. Keith was content with his headphones, radio, something to eat and cigarette butts and the open road was his happy place. Keith is preceded in death by his father, Delton Gibbs Sr. He is survived by his loving mother, Charlcie Gibbs; one sister, Felecia Patterson; three brothers, Delton Gibbs JR., Dorean Gibbs and Charles Gibbs and his wife, Ashley; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friend of the City of Little of Rock. Through Keith’s passing we have found out many people loved and helped him on his journeys. Please come join his family and friends for a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Dial and Dudley Funeral Home in Bryant. Everyone is welcome. Online guest book visit www.dialanddudleyfuneralhome.com.

His cousin, Reynae Dial, tells me that Gibbs’ body was found between two retaining walls on the I-30 exit to Highway 10 downtown. He’d apparently been dead for some time and identification took several weeks. The family hadn’t seen him for a time, which wasn’t unusual, because he didn’t like cold weather and often hopped trains or hitchhiked to warmer climates in the winter.

Dial said she supplied her cousin with batteries and a headphone for his radio over the years. He treated her as a baby of the family, passing along a crumpled dollar or cigarette butts now and then. When she spotted him, she’d clean him up, tie his shoes and cinch up his trousers. She said he had a mental illness and efforts to place him in homes over the years always ended badly and he’d be on the streets again.

Dial tells me friends plan to gather for a memorial walk to remember him in the River Market at 2 p.m. March 22. Participants are encouraged to bring headphones.