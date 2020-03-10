Lawyer Michael Laux says a news conference this afternoon will detail a new lawsuit over Little Rock police actions in a no-knock raid. He said it will involve a man with disabilities and the impact of the raid on young children in the home.

The good news remains that new Chief Keith Humphrey announced police policy changes that reduced the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases.

Ben Crump and Laux will talk about several allegations against the police of a pattern of using vague affidavits to get approval of no-knock search warrants.