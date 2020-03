Walmart is allowing its 1.4 million hourly works to take emergency leave if they fear the coronavirus.

40/29 reports:

The nation’s largest private employer said Tuesday that a worker at its store in Cynthiana, Kentucky, tested positive for the COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The worker is receiving medical care and her condition is improving, according to an internal memo.

The Kentucky store was cleaned and remains open, 40/29 reported.

