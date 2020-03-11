Pulaski Tech is the latest to announce a virus disruption. Update: also UAPB. from Pulaski Tech:

Due to an abundance of caution in to the developing international health crisis related to coronavirus, or COVID-19, all University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College sites will close at the end of the day Wednesday, March 11 until at least Monday, March 30.

No confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been identified among any campus faculty, students, or staff.

All face-to-face college instruction will be cancelled for March 12 to March 29. Online and hybrid classes will continue to meet as scheduled. Hybrids will operate on a fully online environment. Spring break is March 21- 29.

UA – PTC staff will continue to report to work. However, any staff members who are ill or concerned about the Covid19 implications are encouraged to take leave. Little Learners Academy daycare will close to children until March 30.

“Many UA-PTC face-to-face classes are hands-on and are not supported by the online learning environment, so we have elected to postpone classes until we believe it is safe for us to meet normally.” said UA-PTC Chancellor Margaret Ellibee. “With the temporary cancellation of classes, we treat the situation much like an inclement weather situation, so we will extend the length of the instruction time this semester, commensurate with the days we cancel classes. The safety of UA – Pulaski Tech students, faculty, staff and visitors is our top priority.”

UA-PTC is potentially dealing with one presumptive COVID-19 case related to the patient identified in Pine Bluff, when a medical professional with a relationship to a UA-PTC employee at Little Rock – South site returned home after having treated the presumptively positive patient. Though the employee has shown no symptoms, the employee has been advised to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. A second potential case concerns a respiratory therapy student who treated a patient who is currently being tested for COVID-19.

Proactively, custodial services staff will perform a deep cleaning of UA-PTC buildings, in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. In cooperation with the office of the Governor, the Arkansas Department of Health, CDC, UA System and other agencies, the UA-PTC Response Team is monitoring the status of the virus and its impact on college operations.

All scheduled campus activities, including student programs, outside events, and CHARTS events are cancelled until at least Monday, March 30. This includes the Larkin Poe concert scheduled for March 14. All college-related travel by employees or students is likewise suspended. Any changes to this timeline will be posted to the college website, as well as sent via email to campus email addresses, and will be communicated to the media through the office of public relations.