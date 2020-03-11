CBS reports that the NCAA college basketball tournaments, one of the nation’s most avidly followed sporting events, will be played without fans.

NCAA president Mark Emmert has announced that all Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournament games will be played in arenas without fans. According to Emmert’s statement, only “essential staff and limited family” will be allowed to attend.

Though other conferences have scrapped tournaments or gone no-fan, the SEC plans to continue, with health precautions.