Tuesday evening, Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s administration announced the pick for the job that oversees regulation of medical marijuana, casino gambling and racing and tobacco sales and alcohol enforcement in the state.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore will become regulatory administrator at the Department of Finance and Administration. He starts work April 6.

He inherits a portfolio broader than that managed by a county sheriff. But in the government transformation that combined all these functions, Hutchinson had originally tapped Steve Goode, a Faulkner County grocery store owner and then-head of tobacco control. He resigned recently to enter private sector work. He has not responded to my questions about whether that work might include government “consulting.”

Moore has been sheriff for seven years. He previously had been county judge.

DFA Director Lary Walther said in a prepared statement:

“As a position that oversees thousands of permits in several different sectors, a balanced understanding of regulatory compliance and law enforcement is required,” said Secretary Walther. “Having led a county as both Sheriff and County Judge, Mike brings this unique skill set to DFA. I look forward to Mike joining the DFA team.”

He resigned as sheriff yesterday.