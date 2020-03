Hot Springs Police Officer Brent Scrimshire was killed during a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Kenwood Street, the police department said.

A news release said shots were fired, Scrimshire was struck and he died later at a hospital. An unnamed suspect is in custody. The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reports that the suspect also was shot.

Advertisement

No other details are available. The State Police are investigating.