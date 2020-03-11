The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The Arkansas Department of Health, which has had between zero and three “persons under investigation” for the novel coronavirus a day, now has 14. The number of people being monitored is also up, to 111. Twelve people have been tested negative.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, who is one of the the health department’s point persons on the virus, said the department has sufficient tests for 2,000 suspected cases.

Arkansas is now one of only 12 states without the virus, though a couple of states are recording instances because of repatriation from Wuhan, China, or cruise ships rather than community spread.

I’ve sent a query to the ADH to see if the number has been increased by a single group of travelers or is an indication of wider spread.

Three Democratic senators have asked President Trump to call a national emergency to allow the release of FEMA funds. FEMA is working with the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services to provide gloves, hand sanitizers and masks.

In other news of COVID-19 spread, German Chancellor Angela Merkel says up to two-thirds of Germans could be infected. I guess she’s in on the “hoax” with American Democrats. Three TSA agents working at the San Jose airport have been found to be infected. Michigan State University is suspending face-to-face classes until April 3.