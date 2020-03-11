Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this morning the first “presumptive” case of coronavirus in Arkansas.

It is a person from Pine Bluff with a “travel history,” currently in isolation at a Pine Bluff hospital.

The state has confirmed the virus in the patient, but the finding is presumptive because the CDC will be asked to confirm..

The governor said he’d declare a state of emergency, as a result, to give authority and resources to those who might need it. He noted the country is past the point of containment to mitigation, and Arkansas is doing that. “We need to be as prepared as we can,” he said.

The governor said there’ll be no out of state travel for state employees without special approval for the next 60 days.

In announcing the case, he noted how 70 people had been infected with the virus from one person at a recent national conference.

He said “work will continue” in Arkansas, but he will have cabinet secretaries approve employee travel.

He urged all citizens to reconsider travel out of state. Is it to a place with known infections? Are large groups involved? Are you using mass transportation? These are “reasonable questions” people should ask themselves as spring break approaches, the governor said.

Dr. Nate Smith, the state health director, said there’s no evidence of spread from the one patient in Pine Bluff elsewhere locally or in the state. He said it seemed likely it was contracted in another state, not in foreign travel. The confirmation of the virus was received this morning, though the governor scheduled this news conference yesterday.

The governor said he saw no need at this moment for canceling events or school activities.

He said normal health precautions will be followed, “but we’re going to be doing business in Arkansas.”

The Health Department currently reports 14 people under investigation for the virus and 111 under monitoring. This was before the announcement of the confirmed case. Smith said it was “protocol” to get a confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control though he seemed confident about the accuracy of the test.

In response to questions about difficulties in getting tested, Smith commented that it wasn’t good practice to test people without symptoms.

UPDATE: Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff posted this on Facebook:

It has been determined that we have one patient in our main facility with a “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently working to confirm this case. The patient is receiving excellent care, and we are following all CDC and other prevention guidelines to protect patients, visitors and employees. The risk is low for those who have not had direct contact with this patient. Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting access to our facility. We ask that all visitors enter through our main 40th Avenue entrance or through our Emergency Department. All other entrances will be closed. You will be screened upon entering for fever and will be required to have the name of the patient you are visiting.