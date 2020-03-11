The University of Arkansas-Monticello will continue classes online beginning tomorrow and continuing for at least two weeks as a response to potential contact with a coronavirus patient in a Pine Bluff hospital.

The school’s announcement:

Out of an abundance of caution, the UAM campuses in Monticello, Crossett and McGehee will move all instruction to a virtual setting beginning March 12 until at least Monday, March 30.

No confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified among any campus faculty, students, or staff.

All university instruction will now be delivered in an online format; this is not a cancellation of classes. Students and faculty will utilize Blackboard and email to communicate.

Residential students will be asked to return home or to an off-campus residence as is feasible. Any residential students with a demonstrated inability to leave campus will be accommodated.

A potential case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was identified at Jefferson Regional Medical Center (JRMC) in Pine Bluff and a test has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for testing as a possible case of COVID-19. The case is being treated by the Arkansas Department of Health as presumed positive. The CDC test could be officially confirmed within three to four days.

On March 9, one UAM student is known to have had direct contact with the presumptive positive individual, and 32 UAM students and four faculty members were in the facility before a COVID-19 test was considered necessary.

No students or faculty who were present at the facility returned to the UAM campus after their potential exposure. None of these students are campus residents.

In cooperation with the UA System, CDC, and Arkansas Department of Health, the UAM command team is monitoring the status of the virus and its impact on university operations.

It is anticipated that courses will resume on each campus on March 30, following spring break. Any changes to the timeline will be posted to the university website, will be sent via email to campus netlist, student list, and will be communicated to the media through the office of public relations.

Updates specific to the Coronavirus and its effects on UAM can be accessed AT THIS LINK.