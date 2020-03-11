The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville is telling staff to be ready to give classes online depending on coronavirus developments.

From the UA website today:

On-campus classes continue at this time. In addition, we are asking faculty to prepare and practice conducting courses online now in order to have the campus ready for the potential of delivering all classes online or via alternate delivery by March 30th if needed. I understand that preparing for this eventual possibility will require a great deal of effort and adaptability from all of us but we must be prepared. The confirmation of a case COVID-19 within our campus community or in the Fayetteville community are currently the primary scenarios being considered that would trigger the actual suspension of on-campus classes.

UCA appears to be making similar preparations, based on their website update on coronavirus.

Also this afternoon, the Arkansas Health Department held a briefing on disease response. Reporters and some legislators attended.

Advertisement

Director Nathaniel Smith said it was no surprise that a case emerged in Arkansas and the state was prepared. The state is doing contract tracing to identify secondary cases but had found none as yet.

The agency medical director, Jennifer Dillaha, explained procedures for identifying others that might potentially be infected and their level of risk, the highest being health care workers exposed to infected patients who weren’t wearing masks.

Dillaha said several people would be quarantined as a result of contact with the patient. Smith said he couldn’t yet say precisely how many people are in quarantine as a result of the patient.

Smith confirmed that the test of the patient was studied overnight and completed this morning. Few more details were given about the patient, including age and travel history. The patient is an intensive care-type setting, he said.

Asked about travel plans, Smith said all Arkansans should think through travel plans and be flexible. A place that may be safe now might not be in a few weeks.

Advertisement

He said he hoped closures of institutions would be done in consultation with the Health Department. The SEARK College closing was not. Closings should be based on epidemiological considerations, he said.

Smith was pressed on the nature and extent of exposure to the college students at the Pine Bluff hospital. He said he didn’t yet know the extent of exposure and what protections were in place in treating the infected patient. He said the state was still sorting that out and so couldn’t assess the risk for those students. Testing of such people would begin only on display of symptoms, he said.

“Arkansas should be concerned and aware,” Smith said. But not necessarily any more today than yesterday. But he said he anticipated more cases in the state. He said he was comforted by 27 negative tests in Arkansas before the first positive because all were high-risk. As a whole, Arkansans are probably at low risk of being infected, but they must be cautious — not underreact, not overreact,” he said.