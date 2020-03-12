40/29 reports confirmation of a question I’d sent to Arkansas Children’s Hospital earlier this morning: a staff member at Children’s has tested positive for coronavirus.

It is again being called a “presumptive” finding subject to federal confirmation. The staff member has not been identified, including by job description, but the hospital said it is working to identify all with whom the staff member had come in contact.

This is the second “presumptive” case in Arkansas.

It likely will be discussed at a news briefing Gov. Asa Hutchinson has scheduled at 1:45 p.m. today with Health Director Nathaniel Smith.