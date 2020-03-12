The state Education Department appears to be preparing to issue broad school closure instructions, at least through March 30.

Word is filtering out of closures in other districts in addition to the notice above, but they aren’t expected to be announced until 1:30 p.m. today. It’s unclear if the orders will be limited to districts in range of Pine Bluff and Little Rock, where coronavirus cases have been confirmed, or broader.

UPDATE: Bauxite, Benton, Bryant, Pine Bluff, Little Rock and North Little Rock are among those affected, KTHV reports.

Little Rock parents say schools close tomorrow.

We’ll be covering the news conference.

The governor’s emergency declaration yesterday created the groundwork for state agencies to institute emergency procedures. The state Education Department outlines them here. They include options for continuing digital instruction. That, of course, will be easier for some students than others. The Bauxite notice to parents said the days of closure would be alternative methods of instruction days, where days could be made up short of extending the school year.

Also today: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced the cancellation of three city events and declared a state of emergency, the latter he said to clear the way for state and federal emergency assistance should it be needed.