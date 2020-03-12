As indicated earlier, Cher won’t have a concert at Simmons Bank Arena Saturday night.

The arena distributed this notice:

With deep regret, CHER has announced the postponement of all concerts on the “Here We Go Again Tour” effective immediately.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra also announced cancellation of concerts March 14 and 15.

ASO is following the recommendation of Governor Hutchinson, and Mayor Scott to cancel the Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin concerts scheduled for March 14th and March 15th, 2020 for the safety and health of our patrons, musicians, staff, artists, and volunteers.

Patrons have the following options:

1. Donate their ticket price to ASO for a tax credit by visiting www.ArkansasSymphony.org/ donate-your-tickets, emailing tickets@ArkansasSymphony.org, or by calling the Box Office at 501-666-1761.

2. Exchange their tickets to a future concert.

3. Contact the Box Office if they have any additional questions.