Donald Trump’s bumbling 10-minute address on coronavirus didn’t soothe financial futures markets. No wonder: A series of corrections were necessary immediately after he spoke.

No, not all European travel was suspended (countries with Trump golf resorts aren’t included, among others. American citizens and permanent residents and others are exempted). No trade and cargo aren’t affected. No, insurance companies haven’t agreed to waive co-pays on testing. And then he was caught off-camera with a comment that made it sound as if his serious presentation was just an act.

Trump appears to grudgingly to accept the virus isn’t a hoax. But he’s intent on blaming it on foreign actors and not acknowledging is the encouragement of a tardy and inadequate reaction in the U.S. We remain far behind others in the world on testing. “Cleanup on Aisle Stupid,” was how Morgan Freeman summarized the Trump address to the nation and the aftermath of corrections in a Tweet.

Advertisement

Other bits and pieces on the coronavirus:

KARK’s Greg Yarbrough notes a social media post by Cher t hat indicates she was inclined to postpone her scheduled concert Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. It remains on the arena schedule.

notes a social media post by hat indicates she was inclined to postpone her scheduled concert Saturday at in North Little Rock. It remains on the arena schedule. Jefferson County Election Commissioner Stu Soffer posted this message on the blog last night. It raises the question about future elections — crowd gatherings, older poll workers and so on. Might Donald Trump seize on it to delay the whole shebang? Some states are considering opening up voting by mail. Good idea.

The Jefferson County Election Commission will decide at our Friday 1:30 meeting if we will ask the Prosecuting Attorney (our legal advisor) to file for a court order to postpone the March 31st election out of concern for our elderly poll workers. We need more information but I have to tell you, the expanding exposure list is a serious concern. The good news is of the two races in the runoff, neither has a contested candidate in November. However, independent candidates can file by petition to run against a primary winner but I don’t believe a 30 day delay would have any impact. The County Clerk made a good point when she pointed out in 30 days the potential may be worse than on March 31.

The University of Arkansas-Fayetteville is suspending all out-of-state travel for 60 days. But the policy allowed division leaders to make exceptions and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said athletic teams would continue to travel, but using charter planes rather than commercial aircraft. They’ll be going in many cases to events where fans will not attend.

ALSO:

Here’s the emergency declaration the governor issued yesterday.