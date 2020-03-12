Independence Circuit Judge Holly Meyer has filed an order approving a child support agreement between Lunden Alexis Roberts and Hunter Biden, the father of her child. This follows months of legal wrangling.

The terms of the settlement were redacted from the order. Other matters previously filed under seal will remain under seal.

The order requires monthly support payments and reimbursement for the child’s health insurance. There’s no order for retroactive support payments, but Biden was ordered to pay Roberts’ attorney fees and costs. Temporary support payments were set Jan. 27.

The judge dismissed all motions for contempt.

Read the judge’s order here.

Biden’s paternity of the child, born in August 2018, was established by DNA testing and he acknowledged it previously. He and Roberts had a relationship while both lived in Washington. The New York Post has identified her as having been a dancer at a club he frequented in Washington. Roberts, who’d also been a student in Washington, now lives in Independence County.

Biden now lives in Hollywood Hills with a new wife who’s soon to have a child. He had three children by his first wife. The child support case saw a change of judges and in Biden’s attorney. Roberts’ attorneys, Republicans Clint and Jennifer Lancaster of Benton, tried to delve into Biden’s past work for a Ukraine gas company and other ventures that are also part of a Republican attack on his work in the U.S. Senate tied to his father’s run for president. The Lancasters have insisted they had no political intent, but only wanted to win proper support for the child.

A Biden deposition and hearing were scheduled this week. After a judge refused to delay them on a request from Biden, the parties reached an agreement on child support. That led to the order. A custody and visitation order was filed in early January. It provides for custody with the mother and visitation “as agreed between the parties.”