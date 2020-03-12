The city of Little Rock is closing community centers and indoor buildings at the Zoo and taking other steps in response to the coronavirus.

A city news release said the steps would begin Friday morning and be in effect through March 30. Outside Zoo exhibits will remain open. City events at which more than 200 people were expected will be postponed. The city YouTube channel will provide full information.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also has declared an emergency, which he said would enable the city to qualify for state and federal assistance if needed.