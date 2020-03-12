Dr. Nate Smith

At least one of the six known cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas is a child, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said today, but he would not say whether there was more than one.

Five of the cases had come into contact with the first known patient in Pine Bluff (the only one hospitalized, who is believed to have become infected at Mardis Gras in New Orleans); the sixth contracted the virus outside the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health is being less than transparent in providing more details on the cases, including, for example, ages and where the six reside. The agency is saying only that they have had contact with people in four counties — Jefferson, Pulaski, Saline and Grant. The department did not reveal today that one of the patients was in training at Arkansas Children’s Hospital until asked point-blank at the press conference at the Capitol. One would think that would have been the first thing the governor announced today. Smith conceded that the information on the case at Children’s — who got it from contact with the patient at Jefferson Regional Medical Center — was important.

Asked also about testing problems after the news conference, Smith said the first logjam was the lack of tests. Now, he said, the “bottleneck” is a lack of protective gear for health professionals out in the state to take specimens from people displaying symptoms. That gear would include guards to protect the eyes and N95 masks that protect from droplets.

Advertisement

“We know plenty of people who have gone to their family doctors or health care provider and are told, ‘we don’t do that, you’ll have to go to an emergency department,’ ” Smith said. “We are working to create places other than a hospital emergency department” for people to get tests, working with larger clinics to help them “feel secure” about taking specimens and trying to get more protective gear. The challenge there, he said, is “an interruption in supply chains and, in some cases, hoarding” of the gear.

The health department is not defining state infection so far as community spread. Asked to define community spread, Smith said, “Let’s put it this way. In none of these six cases do I have any question where they got that infection. We know they all got it either from travel or a known case. If we get start getting cases pop up where I have no idea where they got it, at that point I’ll say, yes, there’s community transmission going on.”

The department is monitoring 135 people as of today, but Smith conceded that with six people infected, the department is having to reach hundreds of people to determine the spread. “At some point, we will move our focus from monitoring people at home to contact investigations, and we’re doing that now,” he said.