A private prison in Louisiana must pay $177,500 to five former inmates who were pepper-sprayed while handcuffed and kneeling in 2016. The settlement was made public Thursday under a public records request by The Associated Press. https://t.co/KEI3EZByJU — The Associated Press (@AP) March 12, 2020

The AP story gives the full account of money to be paid by LaSalle Management for pepper-spraying of prisoners at a private Louisiana prison where an immigrant killed himself in a death an AP investigation indicated was preventable.

The relevance here: LaSalle is the private prison outfit that is going to be enriched with Arkansas tax money thanks to a deal struck by Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Correction Department and a couple of counties to build a private prison meant mainly to hold state prisoners on the cheap.

Moral: You get what you pay for. The price is sometimes inhumane.