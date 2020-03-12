The SEC has canceled remaining games in its men’s basketball tournament on account of coronavirus concerns.

Arkansas ends its tournament action undefeated — 1-0. A scheduled game today won’t be played.

Soon after, the Razorbacks announced an end to all athletic competition.

The SEC has announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.https://t.co/9IbJ0xJK8M — Arkansas Razorbacks (@ArkRazorbacks) March 12, 2020