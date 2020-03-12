The University of Arkansas-Fayetteville has ended in-person classes in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz notified students in an email of immediate suspension of in-person classes.

Online and other alternatives will continue Monday and for the rest of the semester, according to an article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Housing and dining services will continue.

UAMS also announced it was canceling classes at all its colleges. Students are being sent home.

UALR, too, has gone online and canceled on-campus events through April 30, according to a Twitter from Arkansas Business.