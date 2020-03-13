The city of Little Rock has announced expanded meal services for kids out of school and changes in city operations.

The plan includes weekend meals the next two weeks at locations around the city and free rides from Rock Region Metro for those who need transportation.

The city also will begin screening visitors to city buildings for potential coronavirus signs. Criminal court will continue to operate, but the bond for some inmates may be re-evaluated and the environmental court will be suspended for a week.

